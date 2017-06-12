Supreme Court preparing to review Kansas' new K-12 finance law

The attorney general urged Kansas' highest court Friday to approve a new formula for allocating state funding to public schools and the accompanying $285 million aid package developed bylawmakers in a bid to align the system with the Kansas Constitution. The attorney general urged Kansas' highest court Friday to approve a new formula for allocating state funding to public schools and the accompanying $285 million aid package developed bylawmakers in a bid to align the system with the Kansas Constitution.

