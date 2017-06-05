Spending increase for Kansas schools ...

Spending increase for Kansas schools approved by Legislature

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Lawmakers sent a school funding bill that would provide millions more for Wichita schools to Gov. Sam Brownback late Monday. The House voted 67-55 to approve Senate Bill 19, which would give schools overall about $195 million more in the next budget year and about $290 million more in the year after that.

Chicago, IL

