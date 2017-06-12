Sources: Federal officials vetting Br...

Sources: Federal officials vetting Brownback for position in Trump administration

16 hrs ago

Federal officials are in the process of vetting Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback for a position in President Donald Trump's administration, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Two close associates of Brownback confirmed to The Star that they were interviewed by federal officials about the governor's character and qualifications last month.

Chicago, IL

