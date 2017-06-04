Senate, House negotiators blend K-12 reform, $1 billion tax hike
Negotiators in the Kansas Legislature working on a new school-finance formula moved Sunday to finalize complexities of that court-ordered funding revamp and wedged a controversial $1 billion tax increase into the bill in hopes of bringing the session to an abrupt end. Fate of the mega-bill was uncertain because it would raise less revenue that a comparable tax bill recently approved by the Senate but defeated by the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC