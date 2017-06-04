Senate, House negotiators blend K-12 ...

Senate, House negotiators blend K-12 reform, $1 billion tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Negotiators in the Kansas Legislature working on a new school-finance formula moved Sunday to finalize complexities of that court-ordered funding revamp and wedged a controversial $1 billion tax increase into the bill in hopes of bringing the session to an abrupt end. Fate of the mega-bill was uncertain because it would raise less revenue that a comparable tax bill recently approved by the Senate but defeated by the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC