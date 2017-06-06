Senate, House narrowly override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of $1.2 billion tax bill
Kansas Senate tax committee Chairwoman Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, speaks against overriding Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would have increased income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The bill would have raised $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners The Senate and House defied Gov. Sam Brownback on Tuesday night by overriding his veto of a bill raising Kansas income taxes by $1.2 billion over two years to fill a gaping hole in state revenue and bank money to improve funding of public education.
