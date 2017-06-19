Rural Kansas teacher pay ranks lowest in U.S., adds to hiring challenges
In his 26 years at Meade USD 226, a 400-student district southwest of Dodge City, Superintendent Kenneth Harshberger has watched the educational landscape change. "The first time I tried to hire an elementary teacher 25, 26 years ago, we had over 100 applicants," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|3 hr
|USA
|23
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC