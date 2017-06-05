Rep. Terrell found dead in Topeka hot...

Rep. Terrell found dead in Topeka hotel room

22 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Sad news brought House Republicans on Wednesday evening to a moment of silence when they learned Rep. Patsy Terrell, a Hutchinson Democrat, had died during the day. TOPEKA - Sad news brought House Republicans on Wednesday evening to a moment of silence when they learned Rep. Patsy Terrell, a Hutchinson Democrat, had died during the day.

Read more at Hays Daily News.

Chicago, IL

