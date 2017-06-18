Rental costs outpace wages in Topeka and Kansas
The cost of rent is outpacing wages in Kansas and across the country. THe average renter in Kansas makes just over $13 per hour, but afford a modest apartment at fair market value, renters need to make $15.59, according to a recent report.
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
