Recent Kansas Editorials

The Kansas Legislature was right to pass a bill exempting publicly owned hospitals, mental health centers, adult care homes and health clinics from concealed handgun rules that take effect July 1. The bill is a sensible and pragmatic solution to the vexing problem of keeping guns out of hospitals. Kansas' concealed carry law allowed for guns to be carried into all public buildings unless the agency in charge of the building could implement security measures to ensure guns did not enter the facility.
