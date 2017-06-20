Quilts a N Things news
The latest special project of the quilt guild was learning to make a Bonnet Girl block. Shown with their finished blocks are Agnes Faber, Mollie Yauger, Connie Curnutt and Catherine Yauger This quilt was made by Kay Rutherford in response to an Old Sewing Machine Contest.
