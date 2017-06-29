Programmer admits he rigged jackpots,...

Programmer admits he rigged jackpots, including in Kansas

Eddie Tipton, the cyber security expert and brainpower behind a lottery rigging scandal that netted $2 million in illegal winnings from five state lotteries pleaded guilty Thursday, June 29, 2017, to a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct charge at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton and his brother, Tommy Tipton will repay $3 million in prizes they improperly claimed as part of a plea agreement they've reached with prosecutors in Iowa and Wisconsin.

