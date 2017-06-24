Polarizing sexual assault accusations...

Polarizing sexual assault accusations divide small Kansas town

The small northeast Kansas town of Holton will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man charged with sexually assaulting several women. The polarizing accusations against 22-year-old Jacob Ewing in this community of some 3,300 people have prompted his supporters to put signs in their front yards and to pack court proceedings wearing T-shirts emblazoned with messages of support for him.

Chicago, IL

