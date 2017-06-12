News 41 mins ago 2:39 p.m.Trump outlines new Cuba policy in speech in Miami's Little Havana
President Trump told cheering Cuban-Americans on Friday that his new restrictions on U.S. travel to and business dealings with the island will help bring down the communist regime. "With God's help, a free Cuba is what we will soon achieve," Trump said in unveiling plans that reverse some of the revamped Cuba policies made by predecessor, President Barack Obama.
