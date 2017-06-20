Mulvanea s Doc Sunback Film Festival celebrates Kansas

"New Dimensions" is a short film by Wichitan Nick Brown that will be shown in the "Kansas to the Core" section of this weekend's Doc Sunback Film Festival in Mulvane. "New Dimensions" is a short film by Wichitan Nick Brown that will be shown in the "Kansas to the Core" section of this weekend's Doc Sunback Film Festival in Mulvane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.