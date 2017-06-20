Mulvanea s Doc Sunback Film Festival celebrates Kansas
"New Dimensions" is a short film by Wichitan Nick Brown that will be shown in the "Kansas to the Core" section of this weekend's Doc Sunback Film Festival in Mulvane. "New Dimensions" is a short film by Wichitan Nick Brown that will be shown in the "Kansas to the Core" section of this weekend's Doc Sunback Film Festival in Mulvane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC