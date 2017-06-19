Mounted shooting competition Saturday at Ellis County arena
Joanna Sheridan, Ellsworth, shoots her first target at a Kansas Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association clinic on Saturday, June 17, at the Rocking S. Arena, 1448 Walker Avenue. A KSCMSA competition will be at the arena this weekend and is open to the public.
