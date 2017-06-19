Mounted shooting competition Saturday...

Mounted shooting competition Saturday at Ellis County arena

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Joanna Sheridan, Ellsworth, shoots her first target at a Kansas Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association clinic on Saturday, June 17, at the Rocking S. Arena, 1448 Walker Avenue. A KSCMSA competition will be at the arena this weekend and is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 18
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC