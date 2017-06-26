Mosquitoes that can carry Zika spread...

Mosquitoes that can carry Zika spreading in Kansas, CDC says

The two types of mosquitoes that can carry Zika - and other viruses - have been reported in Kansas. One type of the mosquitoes has been reported for the first time in 38 Kansas counties, according to a new study by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

