Man suspected of shooting at Kansas t...

Man suspected of shooting at Kansas trooper held in Nebraska

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Richard Gathercole, of San Jacinto, California, was arrested early Tuesday morning at a gas station on the south side of Lexington. A sheriff's deputy had spotted a pickup truck that Kansas authorities had said was stolen by a man who'd fired at the trooper Monday along Interstate 70 near Goodland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 18
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC