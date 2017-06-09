Man Found Dead in Southeast Kansas Home, Son Arrested
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a man is jailed after his father was found dead in a southeast Kansas home. Police officers found 50-year-old Eddie Cohee dead Thursday at his home in Fredonia.
