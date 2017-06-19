Lottery vending machines in Kansas ma...

Lottery vending machines in Kansas may depend on whether lawmakers show up Monday

Your ability to buy lottery tickets from vending machines in Kansas may depend on how many lawmakers show up for the ceremonial last day of the session Monday. A bill allowing the Kansas Lottery to use vending machines to sell tickets was vetoed by Gov. Sam Brownback last week.

Chicago, IL

