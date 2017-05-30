Looking Back Looking Back
Looking Back Last Updated: June 01, 2017 50 years ago Anthony Wayne Owen and John Woody Russel Jr., both of Valley Center, received their Bachelor of Science in education at Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia. Miss Beverly Nattier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Nattier of rural Valley Center, received a bachelor's degree during commencement exercises at Southwestern College.
