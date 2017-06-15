Kansasa s conservative experiment may have gone worse than people thought

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The small town of Iola in southeastern Kansas has experienced a declining population and high rates of poverty. When Kansas Republican lawmakers voted to raise state taxes last week, they were not only rebuking their own governor, they were tacitly admitting that his tax cuts hadn't produced the economic boom their proponents promised.

