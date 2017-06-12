Kansas, where Trump's favored tax doctrine already failed
Cut taxes to boost growth: Long before Donald Trump became president, Kansas conducted a real-world experiment with this formula in the hopes of reviving its economy. But today the Midwestern state is beating a hasty retreat after the demonstrable failure of the ideas that have been embraced by the White House.
