Kansas Wheat Harvest Report: Day 9

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report: Day 9

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Great Bend Tribune

This is day 9 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Sun L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Sun Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC