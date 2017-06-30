Kansas wheat harvest mixed amid disea...

Kansas wheat harvest mixed amid disease, storm damage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

This year's winter wheat harvest has been a mixed bag for Kansas, as farmers race to bring in the crop amid damaging spring storms that have pounded some fields with hail. Fields around Norton and Goodland in northwest Kansas were hit by hail this week, while a "big hail event" hit last week around Garden City and Deerfield in southwest Kansas, said Justin Gilpin, chief executive for industry group Kansas Wheat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 25 Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC