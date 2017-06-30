Kansas wheat harvest mixed amid disease, storm damage
This year's winter wheat harvest has been a mixed bag for Kansas, as farmers race to bring in the crop amid damaging spring storms that have pounded some fields with hail. Fields around Norton and Goodland in northwest Kansas were hit by hail this week, while a "big hail event" hit last week around Garden City and Deerfield in southwest Kansas, said Justin Gilpin, chief executive for industry group Kansas Wheat.
