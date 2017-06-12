Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesna ...

Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesna t quite balance budget

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The income tax increase Kansas legislators enacted over Gov. Sam Brownback's veto won't balance the budget by itself, despite immediately boosting the state's credit outlook. Even though the reversal of most of Brownback's income tax cuts will inject $1.2 billion in new revenue through June 2019, lawmakers will have to continue relying on some of the same fiscal patches they've employed in recent years to keep the books balanced as state law requires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 18
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC