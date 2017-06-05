Kansas struggles with Osawatomie Stat...

Kansas struggles with Osawatomie State Hospital's future

Kansas officials are struggling with how to improve care for some of the state's most desperately mentally ill residents in a state hospital that has suffered from years of neglect and staffing shortages. In April, lawmakers toured the campus of the Osawatomie State Hospital, which lost its federal Medicare certification more than a year ago after a patient allegedly raped a staff member in late 2015.

