Kansas State Fills a Roster Spot
We've reached the roaring 20's! Yesterday, Jon chronicled the 1919-1920 season in our march through K-State sports history. The open roster spot created by the departure of Isaiah Maurice wasn't open long, as the Wildcats added graduate transfer Mawdo Sallah.
