Kansas Sen. Roberts eager to push ahead on Senate's health reform bill
Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts expressed support Thursday for brisk action on the Senate's health care reform bill as the best available alternative to the Affordable Care Act enacted more than seven years ago by Democrats and President Barack Obama. In response to release of the much-anticipated Senate bill in Washington, Roberts referenced the life-and-death predicament faced by actresses in the 1991 movie "Thelma and Louise" to emphasize that problems with the ACA mandated decisive steps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC