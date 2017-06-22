Kansas Sen. Roberts eager to push ahead on Senate's health reform bill

Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts expressed support Thursday for brisk action on the Senate's health care reform bill as the best available alternative to the Affordable Care Act enacted more than seven years ago by Democrats and President Barack Obama. In response to release of the much-anticipated Senate bill in Washington, Roberts referenced the life-and-death predicament faced by actresses in the 1991 movie "Thelma and Louise" to emphasize that problems with the ACA mandated decisive steps.

