Kansas, Sam Brownback, and the Trickle-Down Implosion

8 hrs ago Read more: The American Prospect

The Kansas governor's attempt to create supply-side nirvana in Middle America not only failed to grow the economy-it created a crippling crisis of government that led to a statewide rejection of his politics. Drivers in ports around the country are literally paying to work in an exploitative industry.

