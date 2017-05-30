Kansas researcher: Environmental acti...

Kansas researcher: Environmental activism must improve

7 hrs ago

On the day President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of an international accord designed to curb greenhouse gases, the co-founder of a science research organization in Kansas said the environmental activism of the past has failed. The Salina Journal reports Wes Jackson was among about 75 people speaking at the Salina Resistance town hall meeting Thursday.

Chicago, IL

