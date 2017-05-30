Kansas researcher: Environmental activism must improve
On the day President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of an international accord designed to curb greenhouse gases, the co-founder of a science research organization in Kansas said the environmental activism of the past has failed. The Salina Journal reports Wes Jackson was among about 75 people speaking at the Salina Resistance town hall meeting Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Thu
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC