Kansas program to help immigrants navigate driving exams
In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Ifrah Ahmed, left, and Mursal Naleye stand outside a new walk-in clinic in Garden City, Kan. Kansas is launching a project to help immigrants in the meatpacking town get driver's licenses by offering them free translators when they take their exams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC