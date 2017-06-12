Kansas picks up its third 2018 commit...

Kansas picks up its third 2018 commitment from Landry-Walker

13 hrs ago

The Jayhawks picked up their third 2018 commitment from the Charging Buccaneers over the weekend, this time from three-star defensive end Josh Smith. Landry-Walker cornerback Corione Harris and wide receiver Devonta "Whop" Jason pledged to the Jayhawks while on a visit in early February of this year, along with Hahnville athlete Anthony "Pooka" Williams and Rummel's Aaron Brule.

