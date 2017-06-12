Kansas picks up its third 2018 commitment from Landry-Walker
The Jayhawks picked up their third 2018 commitment from the Charging Buccaneers over the weekend, this time from three-star defensive end Josh Smith. Landry-Walker cornerback Corione Harris and wide receiver Devonta "Whop" Jason pledged to the Jayhawks while on a visit in early February of this year, along with Hahnville athlete Anthony "Pooka" Williams and Rummel's Aaron Brule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Sat
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC