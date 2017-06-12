Kansas man pleads guilty to child por...

Kansas man pleads guilty to child porn, other sex crimes

15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Brett Nolan Cico, 31, of St. Francis pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Cico faces a penalty of at least 15 years and not more than 30 years on each count of producing child porn and 10 years on the sexual exploitation counts.

