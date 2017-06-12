Kansas man pleads guilty to child porn, other sex crimes

Brett Nolan Cico, 31, of St. Francis pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Cico faces a penalty of at least 15 years and not more than 30 years on each count of producing child porn and 10 years on the sexual exploitation counts.

