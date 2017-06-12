Kansas man pleads guilty to child porn, other sex crimes
Brett Nolan Cico, 31, of St. Francis pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Cico faces a penalty of at least 15 years and not more than 30 years on each count of producing child porn and 10 years on the sexual exploitation counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC