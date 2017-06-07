Kansas man convicted of rape located ...

Kansas man convicted of rape located in Mexico

19 hrs ago

A United Sates Marshals Service investigation has led to the arrest of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dane Swindler of Kansas. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities worked in coordination with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, Customs and Border Protection officers, and Mexican authorities.

Chicago, IL

