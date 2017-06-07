Kansas man convicted of rape located in Mexico
A United Sates Marshals Service investigation has led to the arrest of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dane Swindler of Kansas. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities worked in coordination with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, Customs and Border Protection officers, and Mexican authorities.
