Kansas legislature considers possible alcohol tax increase

Read more: The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era

Madison Coker KU Statehouse Wire Service As Kansas lawmakers continue to struggle with balancing the budget, a tax increase for alcohol might still be in play. Facing a projected budget shortfalls of nearly $900 million through June 2018, Gov. Sam Brownback proposed a budget plan in January that included a 100 percent liquor sale tax increase, doubling it from 8 to 16 percent.

