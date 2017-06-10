Kansas Legislature approves budget in...

Kansas Legislature approves budget in 113th day of the session

Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas Legislature passed a budget bill on the 113th day of the session late Saturday afternoon, allocating dollars for state employee raises, Osawatomie State Hospital and other issues. State employees will receive raises, some for the first time in 10 years, under a budget bill passed by the Kansas Legislature Saturday in the 113th day of the Legislative session.

