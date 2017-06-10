Kansas Legislature approves budget in 113th day of the session
The Kansas Legislature passed a budget bill on the 113th day of the session late Saturday afternoon, allocating dollars for state employee raises, Osawatomie State Hospital and other issues. State employees will receive raises, some for the first time in 10 years, under a budget bill passed by the Kansas Legislature Saturday in the 113th day of the Legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Thu
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC