Kansas legislator found dead in Topek...

Kansas legislator found dead in Topeka hotel room

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

A legislative spokeswoman says Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell of Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room near the Capitol. She was 55. Heather Scanlon, spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Jim Ward's office, says officials became concerned after Terrell didn't arrive for the House's afternoon session on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC