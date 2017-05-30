Kansas lawmakers open talks on schools amid work on tax plan

Kansas legislators began working Thursday on the final version of a plan to boost spending on public schools and reopened talks that are supposed to result in a plan to raise the revenue to pay for it while also fixing the state budget. Negotiators for the House and Senate opened discussions on a bill that would boost aid to the state's 286 school districts in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that education funding is inadequate.

