Kansas Lawmakers Considering New Plan to Boost Income Taxes

Top Republican legislators in Kansas cooked up a new plan Sunday for increasing income taxes to fix the state budget and provide money for the cash-strapped state's public schools - and they suggested an unusual move for pushing it to passage. The new tax plan outlined by House Majority Leader Don Hineman would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and eliminating an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

