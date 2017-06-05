Kansas lawmakers approve budget to en...

Kansas lawmakers approve budget to end lengthy session

Lawmakers approved a budget on Saturday to end a legislative session that included bruising fights over school funding, guns and Medicaid, and culminated earlier this week with the Legislature forcing into law a rollback of Gov. Sam Brownback's signature tax cuts. The 113-day session - 114 if counting a typically ceremonial final day later this month - was the result of a sea change in Kansas politics last fall, when the Legislature's conservative Republican majorities were reduced by moderate Republicans and Democrats.

