Kansas lawmakers approve budget to end lengthy session
Lawmakers approved a budget on Saturday to end a legislative session that included bruising fights over school funding, guns and Medicaid, and culminated earlier this week with the Legislature forcing into law a rollback of Gov. Sam Brownback's signature tax cuts. The 113-day session - 114 if counting a typically ceremonial final day later this month - was the result of a sea change in Kansas politics last fall, when the Legislature's conservative Republican majorities were reduced by moderate Republicans and Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Sat
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC