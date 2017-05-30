Kansas lawmakera s gun comment provok...

Kansas lawmakera s gun comment provoking backlash

21 hrs ago

A Wichita lawmaker's tweet that suggested numerous guns were on the House floor during a debate over concealed weapons Thursday has prompted a call for a rebuke by legislative leadership. The tweet, coming as the Legislature passed a bill to allow public hospitals to continue prohibiting concealed weapons, also drew attention to the number of lawmakers who have guns in the Statehouse.

Chicago, IL

