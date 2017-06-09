Kansas House, Senate approve creation of foster care task force
The bill, originally introduced to address foster care issues, expanded throughout the session to become a child welfare task force and to create six working groups that will dig into issues related to the Kansas Department for Children and Families' administration of child welfare, protective services, family preservation, reintegration, foster care and permanency placement. A bill to create a 20-member child welfare task force to explore problems in Kansas is headed to the governor after it received House and Senate approval on Friday.
