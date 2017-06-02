Kansas House Democrats introduce three state tax-reform bills
A trio of House Democrats introduced competing bills Friday that raised Kansas taxes more than $1.2 billion over two years to resolve the state government's substantial revenue shortfall and to boost spending on public schools. The 2017 Legislature, meeting for the 105th day of a session typically scheduled for 90 days, continued to hunt an elusive compromise erasing a projected two-year, $900 million deficit and complying with the Kansas Supreme Court's expectation constitutional flaws in state aid to K-12 would be resolved with targeted spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Thu
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC