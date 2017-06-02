Kansas House Democrats introduce three state tax-reform bills

A trio of House Democrats introduced competing bills Friday that raised Kansas taxes more than $1.2 billion over two years to resolve the state government's substantial revenue shortfall and to boost spending on public schools. The 2017 Legislature, meeting for the 105th day of a session typically scheduled for 90 days, continued to hunt an elusive compromise erasing a projected two-year, $900 million deficit and complying with the Kansas Supreme Court's expectation constitutional flaws in state aid to K-12 would be resolved with targeted spending.

