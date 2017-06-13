Kansas gains ground on child poverty ...

Kansas gains ground on child poverty to rank 15th in U.S.

A state-by-state assessment of the well-being of children Tuesday raised the ranking of Kansas to 15th in the nation due to decline in the percentage of children living in poverty and a sharp reduction in those experiencing food insecurity during the previous year. Gov. Sam Brownback said the administration's reform of welfare benefits available to families and investment in teaching at-risk children to read contributed to an improved ranking from 17th last year.

Chicago, IL

