Kansas fugitive captured in Mexico
A Kansas man who had been a fugitive for three years after escaping just before being sentenced to prison has been captured in Mexico, authorities said Wednesday. Jeffrey Dane Swindler, 31, was arrested without incident in Monterrey, Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC