Kansas courts reject state's reasonin...

Kansas courts reject state's reasoning for 2012 raids, asset seizures

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Emotion wells up in Karen Hasting while recalling the personal and financial toll of law-enforcement raids five years ago based on what Kansas appellate courts later determined to be erroneous classification of a synthetic cannabinoid as an illegal substance. Hasting was owner of JKL Liquor and Price Right Smoke Shop in El Dorado when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Department of Revenue and local law enforcement teamed Aug. 6, 2012, to take down a handful of retailers selling small packages of dried plant matter, sometimes referred to as UR-144, laden with chemicals that delivered effects of marijuana without legal ramifications of marijuana possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 18
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC