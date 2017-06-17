Kansas congressman missed DC shooting...

Kansas congressman missed DC shooting because of a eerie feelinga about ballfield

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

An FBI evidence response team inspects the contents of one of the many bags left at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and others during a congressional baseball practice. Hours after a gunman attacked a congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C., Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a pitcher on the team, said he had skipped practice Wednesday because of an "eerie feeling" about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 18
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC