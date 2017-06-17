Kansas congressman missed DC shooting because of a eerie feelinga about ballfield
An FBI evidence response team inspects the contents of one of the many bags left at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and others during a congressional baseball practice. Hours after a gunman attacked a congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C., Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a pitcher on the team, said he had skipped practice Wednesday because of an "eerie feeling" about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC