Kansas Attorney General Schmidt to lead national AG organization

Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Thursday was named president of the National Association of Attorneys General. The Kansas attorney general has been elected by peers to serve as president of the National Association of Attorneys General, a nonpartisan group representing 56 state and territorial attorneys general.

Chicago, IL

