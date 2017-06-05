Kansans can access list of summer meal sites by sending text
Thanks to a system developed by No Kid Hungry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, children and parents can find summer meal sites by sending a quick text. The summer meals texting hotline service is available across the United States, including Kansas.
