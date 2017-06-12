Kandango 2017
The Kandango K2R Bike Tour is an annual Kansas bicycling event. Previous editions of the tour were of the traditional point-to-point supported touring variety - sleep in one town, ride to another, repeat, with the organizers providing ride support and hauling gear from town to town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Cyclist.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC